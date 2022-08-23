StockNews.com Downgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.8 %

HD stock opened at $312.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.55. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

