StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.