StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
ACC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.59.
American Campus Communities Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
