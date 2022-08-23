StockNews.com Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.40.

RMD stock opened at $229.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.31. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 650.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

