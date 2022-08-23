StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in StoneCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

