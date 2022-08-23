Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after buying an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,671,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,131,000 after buying an additional 673,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Suncor Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,482,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after buying an additional 1,567,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Suncor Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,472,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,501,000 after buying an additional 631,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

