SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $153.83 million and approximately $54.09 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00005618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075066 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,187,705 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.