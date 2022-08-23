Susquehanna Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $35.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.36.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $24.70 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 3.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,049 shares of company stock valued at $940,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 732,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

