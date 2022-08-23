suterusu Market Capitalization Tops $2.25 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $2.25 million and $71,985.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,513.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075163 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

