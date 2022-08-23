suterusu Price Tops $0.0006 (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $2.22 million and $26,621.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,390.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00079593 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.