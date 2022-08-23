SYL (SYL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,146.00

SYL (SYL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. SYL has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $35,146.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SYL has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,360.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073697 BTC.

SYL Profile

SYL (CRYPTO:SYL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

SYL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.