Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,652 shares during the period. Synaptics makes up about 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.63. 3,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

