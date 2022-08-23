Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Synopsys by 83.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,717 shares of company stock worth $37,423,438. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

