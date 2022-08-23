Syntax Advisors LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,527,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,432,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

