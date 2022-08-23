Syntax Advisors LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 864.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,977. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $86.54 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.