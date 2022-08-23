Syntax Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.17. 18,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,834. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

