Syntax Advisors LLC Buys 325 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.22.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

