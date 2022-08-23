Syntax Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $261.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,915. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

