Syntax Advisors LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,431. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

