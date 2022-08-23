Syntax Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.12. 29,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,315. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.95.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

