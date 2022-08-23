Syntax Advisors LLC Purchases 471 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for approximately 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Clorox by 403.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.67. 13,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,469. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

