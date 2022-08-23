Syntax Advisors LLC Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,833 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 83,723 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,109 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,487 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,110 shares of company stock valued at $13,636,934. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $126.41. 12,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

