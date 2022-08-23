Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Syntax Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.28% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000.

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA SSLY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09.

