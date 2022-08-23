Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.13.

SYY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,720,000 after buying an additional 180,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,673,000 after buying an additional 181,212 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 204,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

