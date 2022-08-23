Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 2,677 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.15% of Universal Display worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,006,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,117,000 after buying an additional 80,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Universal Display Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.61. 1,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $211.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

