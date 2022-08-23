Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.48% of OraSure Technologies worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSUR. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 72.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 359,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 150,883 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 278,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 72,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,215. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $297.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Michael Celano acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,085.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSUR. Citigroup cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.