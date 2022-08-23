Systematic Financial Management LP Has $13.64 Million Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

GLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

