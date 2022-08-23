Systematic Financial Management LP Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,921. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

