Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 28,783 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.64% of Steven Madden worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 9.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steven Madden Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SHOO traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 2,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,404. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.