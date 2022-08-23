Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 318 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.12% of Tetra Tech worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.87. 889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

