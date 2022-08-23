Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $405,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 224,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $446.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

