Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.11. 46,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.06. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.32.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

