Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $429,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

