Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Gap Down to $16.99

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $16.39. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

