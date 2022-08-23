Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.12

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 1448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.5652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

