Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.12

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 1448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Tate & Lyle Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06.
Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.