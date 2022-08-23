TCTC Holdings LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.