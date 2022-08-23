TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

APA Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

