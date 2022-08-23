TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 166 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after acquiring an additional 313,297 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 17,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 192,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,236,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.8 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.