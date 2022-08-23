TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 221 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $528.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

