Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $25.80

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $26.98. Tenaris shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 9,123 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.
Tenaris Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61.
Tenaris Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 132,629 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
