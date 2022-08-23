Tesco’s (TSCO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 321 ($3.88).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 270.40 ($3.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,352.00. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 242.30 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

