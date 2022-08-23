TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$152.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.
TFI International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
