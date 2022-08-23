TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$152.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.