TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$152.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.96.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFII stock traded up C$1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$133.45. 160,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.22. The firm has a market cap of C$11.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81.
Insider Activity at TFI International
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
