TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$152.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on TFI International from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.96.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII stock traded up C$1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$133.45. 160,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.22. The firm has a market cap of C$11.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81.

Insider Activity at TFI International

About TFI International

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,135,600.22. In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,135,600.22. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at C$223,010.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.