The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AES opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in AES by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in AES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

