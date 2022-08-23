The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 132,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

