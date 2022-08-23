The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Princeton were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Princeton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Bank of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

BPRN stock remained flat at $29.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

