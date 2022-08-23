The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.