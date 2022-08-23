The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $542,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HD traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.78. 86,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,624. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.63 and a 200 day moving average of $306.55. The stock has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

