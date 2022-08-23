The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Sells $14,264.36 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $14,264.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 619,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,630.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Honest stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 716,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $334.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.92. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.65.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNST. Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

