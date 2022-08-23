The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.60. 27,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

