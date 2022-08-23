The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE SJM traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.03. 47,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,332. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 69.98%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.